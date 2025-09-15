Crow: Dem Leaders Aren’t Saying ‘Hateful, Violent Rhetoric’ Right Now

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that “I don’t hear leaders of the Democratic Party right now spewing hateful, violent rhetoric.” But people on the right are doing so.

Crow said, “Everybody should condemn inciteful, hateful rhetoric, period. The difference being, I don’t hear leaders of the Democratic Party right now spewing hateful, violent rhetoric. But I do hear that rhetoric coming from Stephen Miller. I do hear it coming from Laura Loomer. I do hear it coming from the White House. And that is wrong, and it’s worse and very wrong right now when it’s coming from the seat of power, the most powerful place in America, and that’s what we need to stand up against.”

He continued, “So, again, I join my colleagues in condemning violence and calling it out in all of its form[s], doesn’t matter whether it’s coming from the left or the right, but then you actually have to do the thing, then you actually have to call out when somebody says something that’s wrong, you have to name their name, and you have to call them out and say, this is not okay, you are not leading, you are not lowering the temperature in the room, and you are dividing Americans, not bringing them together. And, again, I will not be silent if they attempt to use this to crack down on political opponents as an outright power grab to try to do something that reduces the guardrails of our democracy, nobody can be silent about that.”

