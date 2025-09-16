Posobiec: Popular Leftwing Streamers Calling for More Violence Right Now

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec talked about the streamer Destiny.

Posobiec stated that at first, from Destiny, “there was no support for violence, but I think he took this turn after Butler. And I remember him celebrating the death of Corey Comperatore…he said that the health care CEO that was murdered…deserved it…and in the wake of Charlie’s assassination, he’d, of course, been saying that Charlie deserved it. … He said that Charlie Kirk had to die because you re-elected Donald Trump.”

