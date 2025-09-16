Rand Paul: People Who Say It Is ‘Fine to Justify Someone’s Death’ Need to Be Shunned

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued for the enforcement of contract clauses to make speech more civil in the wake of the tragic killing of Charlie Kirk.

The Kentucky lawmaker argued those engaging in rhetoric that suggested Kirk’s killing was justified should be “shunned.”

“[I]t’s unbelievable that it seems that it’s always conservatives that are being targeted,” FBN host Maria Bartiromo said. “What about the groups that are funding it? President Trump talked about RICO, potentially, with the Soros group.”

“I think it’s worth looking into,” Paul replied. “Where it leads is another question. What the actual law is? I’m not an expert on RICO. But, I think it’s important that what we’re trying to get at is action. So, for example, a student was yesterday kicked out, I think it was at Texas Tech University, and they were kicked out, but mainly for assaulting somebody with a sign, as opposed to the sign. And I think we have to be wary of where it leads to so it doesn’t lead to speech problems, but almost all of these involve actions. And universities also, you don’t have entirely free speech. You have a code of conduct. So, if your code of conduct says you can’t lie in class, but it also says you can’t say certain things about people that even the First Amendment might protect.”

He added, “So, there are ways of actually making our speech more civil, but they include the contract clause for students, for employment, for joining the military, and I think all of these things should be enforced. And then, even beyond that, these people need to be shunned. The people that are saying this, absolutely, without question, need to be shunned, and it shouldn’t be acceptable in polite society to have these people who think it is fine to justify someone’s death.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor