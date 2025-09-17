Durbin: Dem Rhetoric Has Gone Too Far, We Should Learn That Post-Kirk

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that Democrats have gone too far with some of their rhetoric, and “This notion that we’re going to characterize MAGA as Nazis,” is “unacceptable” and “the loss of Mr. Kirk is a good reason” to learn that lesson. Durbin also objected to some rhetoric from Republicans.

Durbin stated, “There is no place for violence in politics, and we ought to speak as one. Some of the statements that have been made blaming the Democrats, blaming the Republicans, are just flat-out wrong.”

He added, “I think back with George W. Bush and Barack Obama and others who have tried to calm a nation and move it in the right, positive direction. We don’t get that approach at all out of President Trump. It is confrontational. It’s every day’s political score.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan then asked, “Just looking inward, rather than outward going forward, do you think Democrats, if you believe that Republicans have done this, do you think Democrats have also gone too far in their rhetoric in demonizing the other side?”

Durbin answered, “Absolutely. This notion that we’re going to characterize MAGA as Nazis, for example, on the other side, that the Republicans would characterize the Democrats as a party of murder or evil, the outrage is coming from both sides and is unacceptable in both instances. So, yes, both sides can learn the lessons here. And Mr. Kirk’s — the loss of Mr. Kirk is a good reason to do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett