Grisham: Dems ‘Ought to Lean In’ to Ensure Public Safety

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) responded to remarks that other Democrats try to ignore crime as an issue by stating that “we’re in a really terrible environment in this country where it has to be all of one and none of the other” and stated that members of her party “ought to lean in” to ensure public safety.

Grisham said, “Democrats ought to lean in to make sure that everyone in their states and communities feels and is safe.”

NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin then said, “And you sat down here by starting and saying that you declared a public safety emergency, talking about the problems. It just seems like other Democrats try to say it’s not a problem.”

Grisham responded, “I think it’s, we’re in a really terrible environment in this country where it has to be all of one and none of the other, right? We’re not going to talk about the risks that we have in our communities and states, we do have these risks.”

Grisham also called for more federal resources that aren’t the National Guard.

