Gutfeld: Kimmel Is Done for Calling ‘Kid Who Murdered Charlie Kirk’ MAGA

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Five,” co-host Greg Gutfeld said ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was “done” for claiming the alleged Charlie Kirk killer was “MAGA.”

Co-host Kennedy said, “Last night, Jimmy Kimmel implied the suspected killer of Charlie Kirk was MAGA.”

Kimmel said, “We had some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Gutfeld said, “Well, he didn’t imply it. He said it. I might have to watch Kimmel tonight to see what he has to say about this, because if he doesn’t address what he did, he’s done. I mean, this is a great case study, though, of cognitive dissonance. You know, how can such a smart, successful man be so wrong? How can he live in this kind of denial? It’s because he knows he’s wrong. And if you strip that away, what’s left? If you wrestle him away from this delusion that he’s stuck with for years about Trump supporters, about Trump, about Republicans in general, what’s left, what’s underneath that, the realization that you are the bad guy in the movie. You’re not a defender of democracy. You’re a defender of destructive delusions. I mean, I hate to tell you, buddy, but the guy who shot and killed Charlie Kirk was more likely a fan of yours than he was in and in MAGA.”

