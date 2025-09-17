Manchin Urges Democrats to End Their Quest for ‘Raw Political Power’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV) reiterated his call from his memoir for Democrats to end their quest for so-called “raw political power.”

According to the former Democrat-turned-independent U.S. Senator, he had wanted Republicans to win the Senate majority in 2024 to preserve the filibuster.

“Former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, recalling his days under the Biden presidency, where he says that the Democrats were on a quest for, quote, ‘raw political power.’ The former Democrat-turned independent saying this, ‘Because of what I knew – and what I had seen firsthand — I wanted Republicans to win the Senate majority in 2024. I believed it was the only hope for preserving the Senate as an institution. I truly believe that, if in power, Republicans would uphold the filibuster, the last guardrail preventing total partisan rule.’ Joining me now is the man himself, former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Joe, it’s great to see you. Thanks so much for being here this morning … Well, it must have been just a weight off your back to be talking about what you had been feeling these last few years.”

Manchin replied, “Yeah. I was watching up close and personal, and when Chuck Schumer basically had said he wanted to get rid of the filibuster, it was myself and Kyrsten Sinema that refused to do that to get rid of it back in 2021. Then that changed everything. They had to work with the other side. The Senate is basically set up that the minority has to have input. The House does not. They go on raw super — I mean, simple majority, 218. Do whatever you want if you have Democrat or Republican control. And the Senate has always been, calm things down, cool it off.

“I would caution my Republican friends right now, they have all committed to me, before I left, that they would never get rid of the filibuster, but now they’re trying to pick away at the edges,” he continued. “You’ve got to be very careful, because what goes around comes around, and I’m hoping that we can keep the Senate basically in a bipartisan manner, that we have to work together. This visceral attack has to be calmed down. It cannot continue, Maria, and there is only one person I think can set the tone for us right now, and it’s our president, President Donald Trump. And I’m asking President Trump, we need you to be the comforter-in-chief. We need the commander-in-chief to be the comforter right now, to calm it down and keep this country united and don’t let it get divided any further.”

