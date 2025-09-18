Exclusive — Benz: Number One Demographic Celebrating Charlie’s Murder Is Teachers and Professors

Breitbart TV

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Mike Benz, the Executive Director at the Foundation for Freedom Online, talked about policy prescriptions in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Benz said that according to a grid from an account called “Charlie’s Murderers”, “the number one demographic celebrating Charlie’s murder has been teachers, teachers and professors. … And that, right there is a roadmap to the pursestrings for funding.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.