Alabama AG Marshall: ‘We Shouldn’t Be Surprised’ Biden Targeted Conservatives in 2022 ‘Arctic Frost’ Probe

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reacted to findings from Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) that conservatives, including the late Charlie Kirk, were swept up in the Biden administration’s 2022 so-called “Arctic Frost” probe.

“AG, thanks so much for being here,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “This is unbelievable, particularly now to see all of this as the Democrats are losing their minds over the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, how quickly we forget what we’ve just done to Republicans. You were the chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association at the time, and you say you watched it and experienced it firsthand.”

“Absolutely and disappointing, but not surprising, Maria,” Marshall replied. “When you look, Joe Biden learned at the feet of Barack Obama, who weaponized the IRS to come after conservatives, conservative groups and religious organizations, and then even during the initial period of COVID where the FBI, rather than using their mission of attacking violent crime, instead, we’re going after parents showing up at school board meetings, looking after the Catholic Church and investigating their activities.”

“Highly disappointing in 2022 when violent crime was on its apex in this country, that rather than attacking that problem that affected public safety, they’re looking at Republican attorney general like me, Republican governors across our country, Charlie Kirk, Turning Point, other supporters of President Trump. We shouldn’t be surprised, but yet really proud of Senator Grassley and Judiciary for exposing this fraud to the American people.

