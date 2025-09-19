GOP Rep. Pfluger: Dems Want to Change Section 230 to Censor Like with Disinfo. Board

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) stated that Republicans should be wary of Democrats pushing for changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act “because they want to actually censor you, and they’ve done that before. Remember the Disinformation Board that they proposed and Mayorkas was trying to implement in DHS during Biden.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Charlie Kirk’s assassination has reignited the debate over Section 230 protections for social media companies, Congressman, I want to get your take on this, because the videos of the shooting, the misinformation around it spread rapidly online after the murder of Charlie Kirk, a legend. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has now invited the CEOs of the platforms Discord, Reddit, Twitch, and Steam, they’ll testify October 8. We’re expecting for them to address the radicalization found online and the incitement to politically-motivated violence. What do you want to see happen here?”

Pfluger answered, “Well, it’s something that’s certainly concerning. And Section 230 is a piece of it, obviously, protecting free speech is very, very important, and Democrats, when they come out in favor of reforming 230, will say yes, we absolutely need to, but be careful because they want to actually censor you, and they’ve done that before. Remember the Disinformation Board that they proposed and Mayorkas was trying to implement in DHS during Biden. So, yes, we don’t want these really harmful, illicit-type images on platforms so that children can see them. And I think the conversation needs to happen. I’m concerned, as well, and Section 230 also addresses terrorism and addresses the radicalization from groups like ISIS and al Qaeda overseas, that are using the platforms to do illicit things here in the United States or to stir up terrorist-type acts.”

