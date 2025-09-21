Fetterman: ‘Absolutely the Wrong Thing’ if Dems Shut Down the Government

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said it would be absolutely wrong for Democrats to shut down the government.

Host Dana Bash said, “It does sound like we could be headed for a government shutdown. What’s your response to the leader of your party in the Senate?”

Fetterman said, “Yeah, I know it does seem that. And I’ve been at least been one that says, hey, now, I would love to restore a lot of those health care things that that’s the right outcome but that’s a dangerous tactic if you are going to shut the government down for one of our policies. I think it’s the right thing to extend those health care things, but it is absolutely the wrong thing for a lot of reasons that we’re going to shut our government down. I condemned it when the Republicans threatened to do that thing. And it’s entirely wrong for us to do the same thing.”

Bash said, “Republicans would need seven Democrats to vote for their funding bill in order to avoid a government shutdown. You’re one. Have you spoken to any of your Democratic colleagues? Would they vote with you?”

Fetterman said, “Yeah, I am a confirmed no. I really led that charge back in March because I thought it was wrong then to. It’s always wrong to shut down our government. I will be a Democrat, and I understand that our base wants these kinds of things, but I’ll be an honest Democrat that says, hey, I think that’s not it. I don’t agree with the vast majority of the things that have happened, but now I refuse to add massive chaos.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN