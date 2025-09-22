Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Doesn’t Understand How the First Amendment Works

On Monday, during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg criticized President Donald Trump for not understanding how the First Amendment works.

Partial transcript as follows:

GOLDBERG: basically both sides and the middle of the aisle are saying you don’t do this. This is not how we work. But you know who still doesn’t have a clear message about all of this? Check it out.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I read someplace that the networks were 97% against me. I get 97% negative, and yet I won easily, won all seven swing states, won everything, and — and then 97% against, you get only bad publicity or press. I mean, they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away. It would be up to Brendan Carr.

GOLDBERG: No, it’s not up to Brendan Carr. It is not up to him. I don’t understand how you are the man in charge of the nation and you still don’t understand how the First Amendment works. Do you want to remind him because you are the lawyer. Please do.

SUNNY HOSTIN: I would like to. Thank you, Whoopi. You know, freedom of speech undergirds our democracy and our founders were clear on that. Our founders drafted the First Amendment to specifically protect the rights of citizens to criticize the government. Thomas Jefferson in particular said the citizens must be able to criticize officials because, quote, they will try to impose their thinking and modes of thinking on others, unquote. And the Supreme Court time and time again has reinforced its support for the law of the land, the First Amendment. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press. In 1929, I remember being in law school — not in 1929 —

SARA HAINES: You look amazing!

HOSTIN: Thank you. I remember being in law school in 1991 and my constitutional law professor said that in 1929 just inn Oliver Wendell Holmes, one of the greats, said that we must protect the freedom to express the thought we hate. Think about that. We must protect the freedom to express the thought we hate. So Justice Sotomayor said last week that every time I listen to a lawyer trained representative saying we should criminalize free speech in some way I think to myself that law school failed. Well, my law school, Notre Dame, didn’t fail. I know very well what the freedom of speech means. I know all of you know very much what the freedom of speech means and the president of the United States should know what the — what freedom of speech means.