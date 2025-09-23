Gottheimer: Need to Be Clear Dems Aren’t Socialist, Not Sure if Schumer Thinks That

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he believes New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) shouldn’t be in the Democratic Party and he doesn’t know what Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) view on this is, but he believes “in a strong, common sense, reasonable Democratic Party that wants to get costs down and taxes down, make life more affordable for people, and that should be our focus.”

Gottheimer said that his issue with Mamdani “is that he is a socialist, and he should be in the socialist party, not in the Democratic Party. And I don’t know what Sen. Schumer’s perspective on this is, but I think, it is — I believe in a strong, common sense, reasonable Democratic Party that wants to get costs down and taxes down, make life more affordable for people, and that should be our focus. Mr. Mamdani can, if he seeks to create his own — join the socialist party or create his own party, that’s fine. But we have to be very careful to make it clear what Democrats stand for. And that’s the difference here.”

He added that “Schumer might be struggling with what many of us are struggling with, well, why won’t he condemn the phrase ‘globalize the intifada’? Why won’t he stop his associating with all these Democratic socialist policies or DSA policies? What’s the reason for that? And maybe those are the conversations he’s having.”

