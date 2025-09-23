Kamala Harris on Donald Trump: ‘There Are No Redeeming Qualities’

On Tuesday, during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” former Vice President Kamala Harris said she finds “no redeeming qualities” in President Donald Trump during his second term.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “You have not held bang your criticisms of President Trump today. Do you think there’s anything he’s done right since coming back into office?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Does anything come to mind?”

Harris said, “Nothing comes to mind.”

She continued, “I can leave it at that but let me just say, I’m sure there are some things, but the reality is he is destroying our government, our institutions, the principles and values upon which we were founded. I mean, what he has done to attack a free and independent press, free speech, what he has done to attack the people of our country in such a vicious way, I find there are no redeeming qualities.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “He’s so bad he’s even destroyed the Rose Garden. You were one of the first people who stood up to Trump and I remember watching you in that debate, the only debate he would have with you.”

Harris said, “Yeah, I wanted more.”

Navarro said, “You wiped the floor with him. That’s why he didn’t want more.”

