Murphy: Criticizing ‘Deeply Inhumane’ ICE Roundups Is ‘Not an Incitement to Violence’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said criticizing the “deeply inhumane” way that ICE is rounding up people was “not an incitement to violence.”

Co-host Willie Geist said, “I want to ask you about the shooting in Dallas yesterday. Two people killed, another injured. and some of the rhetoric we’ve been talking about this morning, Vice President Vance, immediately at an event, blaming the left, blaming Democrats before the before we had all the information. Certainly did the same after the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk. Leadership in these moments, I’m thinking about you after Sandy Hook nearly 13 years ago. How important is it for leaders, especially at the very, very top of the government, to set the tone?”

Murphy said, “Listen, it should not matter whether the radicalization comes from the right or the left or, you know, sort of the non-ideological deep, dark recesses of the Internet. This president, this vice president has had a chance now since the assassination of Charlie Kirk to bring the country together, to try to stamp out all sorts of violence, including political violence. And they refuse to do that. What they are trying to do is exploit these murders and these shootings in order to silence only dissent and political opposition on the left. No, criticizing the way that ICE is rounding up people in this country in a deeply inhumane and immoral way is not an incitement to violence. There is a moment where you cross the line but what they are trying to do is to destroy the ability for people who oppose their policies to legitimately engage in political debate, and we are not going to let them do that.”

