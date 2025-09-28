Christie: Trump ‘Has Made it Nearly Impossible’ to Get a Conviction of Comey

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said President Donald Trump has made it “nearly impossible” for the Department of Justice to get a conviction of former FBI Director James Comey.

Christie said, “Let me say this, as someone who prosecuted these kind of cases, the fact is that the president has made it nearly impossible now to get a conviction because of the things he said, the way he’s prejudged the evidence, the way he said he’s a liar, he’s guilty, and the way he directed Pam Bondi by saying, Pam, it’s time to do this, when everyone knew that the statute was getting ready to run, the five-year statute on this statement, was getting ready to run on Tuesday. So that was the imperative that the president was talking about. It’s clear.”

He added, “And so he’s made it very difficult for any prosecutor to be able to get a conviction on this case because on the face of his comments. He’s saying, ‘ Go get this guy. ‘ That’s not the president’s job. And, in fact, a jury may look at this, and certainly, as Dan said, a judge will look at this. The other problem is that we have a situation where everyone else that was waiting to see who is next, and when he was asked who is next, he said there will be others.”

