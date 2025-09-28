Speaker Johnson: ‘There Are Many Things’ Comey Could Have Been Indicted For

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said on Sunday that there were “many things” former FBI Director James Comey could have faced charges for.

Johnson said, “It’s a very important principle for us to apply that everybody has to subscribe to the law, even a former FBI director, and he has lots to answer for. There are many things that he could have been indicted for, but the statute of limitations ran out on so many of those matters. Not here. Perjury is important. You can’t — especially if you’re a high official, appointed or elected official — you cannot raise your hand, take an oath and lie to Congress.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “I mean, I hear what you’re saying, but you didn’t answer the part about President Trump putting it all out there for everyone to see on Truth Social after pushing out the U.S. attorney, this conservative Erik Siebert, he wrote to Pam Bondi, the attorney general, nothing’s being done about Comey, Schiff and Letitia James, even though they’re all, quote, guilty as hell. The president demanded justice must be served.”

He asked, “Don’t you have any qualms about any president telling an attorney general go after these three political opponents?”

Johnson said, “I would take issue with that. I don’t think that’s what he did. But what I have qualms with Jake is the total and utter weaponization of the Department of Justice in Comey was a primary person responsible for that. They, quite literally, for four years under the Biden administration, turned the entire apparatus of our judicial system against one person. His name is Donald Trump.”

