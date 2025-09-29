‘Obviously This Is a Troll’: Marlow Explains Why NFL, Jay-Z Chose Bad Bunny for Super Bowl

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Marlow said, “Obviously, this is a troll. He’s a blatantly anti-ICE guy. This is clearly a sign to those of us who are just normal people who live in flyover country who love their football…that he’s not for you.”

