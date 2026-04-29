ATF Director Robert Cekada Takes Jackhammer to Biden-Era Gun Regs

Newly confirmed ATF Director Robert Cekada signed a “landmark rulemaking package” during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon that rolls back and revises numerous gun regulations put in place under former President Joe Biden.

Earlier Wednesday, Breitbart News spoke with the DOJ and reported their intentions to “[repeal] several regs from the Biden administration” and make “revisions to Form 4473.”

During the afternoon ceremony, Blanche congratulated Cekada on being confirmed as Director of the ATF. He then noted how fitting it is that Cekada’s tenure as Director begins with rolling back and/or revising/modifying Biden-era regulations.

Blanche said, “We are repealing rules that went beyond what the law allows” and getting rid of “red tape.” He pointed out that said rules were instituted by people who did not understand gun owners or gun store owners.

He said, “The Second Amendment will never be treated as a second-class right in the Trump administration.”

Cekada then stepped to the podium and called it a “great day for lawful gun owners.”

He explained that 34 proposals were being put forward to “rescind what didn’t work” and “modify” other rules.

He proposed rescinding the Biden-era stabilizer brace rule and also “certain provisions of the definition of ‘engaged in the business,'” retaining the definition of “engaged in the business” as codified by Congress. The package also modernizes ATF forms, including Form 4473.

One of the other proposals removes the incorporation of “bump stocks” into the definition of “machine gun.”

Cekada made clear that the body of the proposed and final rules will soon appear in the federal register where more details can be seen.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.