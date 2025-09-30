Chicago Mayor Johnson: President Trump ‘Is an Unstable Human Being’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said President Donald Trump was “an unstable human being.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer said, “I want to play something President Trump said last hour as he addressed senior U.S. military officers at the Marine base at Quantico, Virginia. Listen to this, then I’ll get your reaction.”

Trump said, “It’s really a very important mission and I told Pete we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military, because we’re going into Chicago very soon.”

Blitzer asked, “Mayor, what’s your reaction to that?”

Johnson said, “This is absolutely appalling. This president is an unstable human being, and it’s right for this moment to check him. We’re calling on Congress to do its job. There’s no way that anyone in this country should be OK with armed militarized troops being sent to cities. These individuals, these brave women and men who sign up to serve and protect this country, they do not do it with being deployed against American citizens and residents in mind. This is not only appalling, but this is quite frankly an egregious attempt to undermine the sanctity of our democracy.”

