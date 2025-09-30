Dem Rep. Goldman: Dems Should Stop Voting with GOP on Shutdown So Things Will Be Bipartisan

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) reacted to Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Angus King (I-ME) voting with Republicans to avert a government shutdown by saying that “Republicans need to come to the table and negotiate a bipartisan deal to get bipartisan votes that can both open the government and fix this healthcare crisis. But we cannot have any more Democratic senators who are voting yes because they’re worried about a shutdown.”

Goldman said, “Republicans rammed all that through with the big ugly bill, and we could do nothing. But now they need Senate Democrats. And so, what do they do? They just go with their own, partisan bill that continues all of the cuts to health care. We Democrats have to stand up for the health care of Americans, and this is the time to do it. And I, frankly, Symone, am very upset to see Sen. [Cortez Masto] and Sen. King already caving.”

He continued, “Yes, a government shutdown is terrible, and it will absolutely be terrible for the American people. And that’s why Republicans need to come to the table and negotiate a bipartisan deal to get bipartisan votes that can both open the government and fix this healthcare crisis. But we cannot have any more Democratic senators who are voting yes because they’re worried about a shutdown. We’re all worried about a shutdown. But the impact of this healthcare crisis is going to be much more far-reaching and much longer and much more serious than an immediate shutdown. And we have to hold the line and the Democratic Senate has to do that.”

