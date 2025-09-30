Fmr. Obama ICE Director: Local Police Need to Do Better at Protecting IL ICE Facility

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director under President Obama, stated that it doesn’t make any sense why local police haven’t helped secure the Broadview ICE facility in Illinois by cordoning “an area where people can exercise their First Amendment rights without getting in the way of law enforcement.”

Sandweg began by saying that sending in the National Guard makes them “a symbol of this occupying force,” which attracts more of a crowd, and “lends itself to more chaos.”

He added, “Look, there are threats to these ICE agents. We saw it in Dallas, we’ve seen it across the country. We’ve got to protect the men and women at ICE. But I think the better way to do this is to better cooperate with our local partners, they can serve as a neutral force, keep them out of the way. Some of this stuff, Chris, to be honest with you, doesn’t — I scratch my head at it. I’ve been to that Broadview facility in Chicago multiple times, I don’t understand how the local police haven’t cordoned off an area where people can exercise their First Amendment rights without getting in the way of law enforcement. But, put that aside for a moment, I do worry that, by deploying the Guard, you only exacerbate the situation, bring more tension, and bring more protesters.”

