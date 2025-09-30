Ford CEO Farley Praises Trump Tariffs on Heavy Duty Trucks, ‘Very Optimist’ About Solving Investment ‘Headwind’

Pam Key

Tuesday, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Ford CEO Jim Farley praised the Trump administration’s tariffs on heavy-duty trucks and said he was “very optimistic” about working with the administration to address the parts tariffs as a “headwind.”

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin said, “Let me let me ask you about tariffs and where you think things stand, what you expect to happen to the tariffs from a legal perspective and how you’re confronting them yourself at this point?”

Farley said, “Well, we had a huge announcement. The Trump Administration announced that they’re looking at 232 tariffs for heavy duty trucks. This is a really big deal for our country and for Ford. Companies like PACCAR and Ford, we make all of our heavy duty trucks in America. We have a lot of competition from overseas, and a 25% tariff will be a really big deal.”

He continued, “On the parts tariff side, for the vehicles we do build in the United States, there are a lot of parts that we don’t make in the U.S. Those are getting tariffed 25%, 70% and we need to make those more affordable. It is a $2 billion headwind for Ford that really restricts our future investment. We’re working with the administration. They’ve been incredibly open on solutioning around that. And I’m very optimistic we’ll find a solution on the parts tariff. But a lot more work to do, I think. You know, we’re closer, I think, to solving some of these tariff issues.”

Farley added, “We need flexibility on importing parts because that is the key part. 20, 30% of our parts, we need to be able to import them. You know, in a way without huge tariffs to make our vehicles more affordable that we do make here.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.