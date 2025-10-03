Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Trump Using the ‘Middle Class as a Punching Bag’

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said President Donald Trump was using the middle class “as a punching bag.”

Auchincloss said, “There’s only one man who runs, controls, dominates the Republican Party, and that’s Donald Trump. And Donald Trump, for the last nine months, has used the middle class as a punching bag. He has levied the biggest tax hike in American history with his tariffs. He has gouged their health care with the biggest cut to Medicaid in American history. He’s made a mockery of their respect for the rule of law with his corruption. And now he’s turning around and asking the middle class to fund his government that he’s going to continue to use as his personal patrimony. And he’s refusing to give anything back to these hardworking Americans. And we’re saying no, because the middle class hasn’t had a voice. They haven’t had a lobby or a super PAC in Donald Trump’s ear, but they should have the Democratic Party.”

He added, “Before the shutdown, I led several other members of Congress in a letter to House leadership explaining some of the areas that we would want to negotiate with Republicans on. It was reversing some of the worst Medicaid cuts that are going to raise the cost of long term and elder care for the middle class.”

