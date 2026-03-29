Iranian Christian Refugee: Trump First President to Clearly See the Threat of Ayatollahs

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Nicky Billou talked about Iran.

Billou said, “Donald Trump is the first president to see the threat with a clear eye. He said, ‘Okay, you declared war on us. I’m going to accept your declaration of war and I’m going to finish this war.'”

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