Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was seen at Disney World as the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, according to a recent report.

Graham was reportedly photographed having “breakfast at Chef Mickey’s at the Contemporary Resort at Disney World,” according to TMZ.

The South Carolina senator explained that he was invited “to a meeting in South Florida with” U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff “to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel”:

We’re told Lindsey talked to the staff, who tucked him away in a back table. He went to the buffet line — much shorter than the TSA lines around the country — grabbed some grub, and chowed down. An eyewitness told us Lindsey was having a grand ol’ time, chatting with a younger woman and a kid at a table. Graham tells TMZ … “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff … to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina.”

Graham being seen at Disney World comes as the House voted on Friday “to pass a short-term bill to fund” DHS, according to CBS News.

Under the short-term bill, “the entire department, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” would be funded for roughly 60 days, according to the outlet. It would also return the issue of funding DHS “back to the Senate, which has left for a two-week recess.”