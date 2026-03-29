Iranian Christian Refugee: IRGC Must Be Destroyed to Secure Peace

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Nicky Billou discussed Iran.

Billou said, “They’ve got to get rid of every single evil Islamist-supporting person that has a remote handle on power. And once that’s done, the folks that are more patriotic than Islamist, I believe, are going to say, ‘We don’t all want to be killed. We want to step forward.'”

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