Iranian Christian Refugee: IRGC Must Be Destroyed to Secure Peace

Breitbart TV

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Nicky Billou discussed Iran.

Billou said, “They’ve got to get rid of every single evil Islamist-supporting person that has a remote handle on power. And once that’s done, the folks that are more patriotic than Islamist, I believe, are going to say, ‘We don’t all want to be killed. We want to step forward.'”

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