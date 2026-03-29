Booker: Iran Conflict Is the Greatest ‘Presidential Blunders of Our Time’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said the military conflict in Iran will be looked at as one of the greatest “presidential blunders of our time.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “The U.S. has reportedly sent Iran a 15-point plan addressing its ballistic and nuclear weapons program, and some analysts have already drawn some comparisons to the talks under the Obama administration. The deal that was struck during the Obama era. Do you support the Trump administration’s efforts to try to negotiate a deal with Iran to bring this war to an end?”

Booker said, “I don’t support this administration, period. They’ve gotten us into what will be looked at as one of the greatest blunders, presidential blunders of our time. Remember, this president had stated objectives, none of which he is achieving right now, from the nuclear program all the way to, frankly, regime change. The regime is more extreme. They’ve shown an asymmetric ability to choke off the Straits of Hormuz has caused a global oil shock. And for Americans at home, our costs continue to rise. This is after the president has cut people’s health care and nutrition programs. And now, with over $25 billion to that has been spent on the war. Over 300 people injured, 13 Americans who’ve lost their lives. This president is pushing us further and further into a conflict, with no foreseeable off-ramp and thousands more troops moving into that region. And he still has not come to Congress for any kind of authorization for what is clearly not just a war, but the biggest military engagement we’ve had since the war in Afghanistan. This president is off the chain, and we are in a global crisis of his causing.”

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