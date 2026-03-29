Brandel Chamblee Says Tiger Woods Should Consider Quitting After DUI Wreck

While concerns poured in for Tiger Woods after his most recent arrest for driving under the influence (DUI), some, such as longtime golf analyst Brandel Chamblee, are voicing concerns over his future as well.

“Why would he need to play golf anymore? I think he should probably ask himself that. Consider not playing golf anymore,” Chamblee said Friday on Golf Central.

Woods was arrested on Friday after he clipped the back of a truck while trying to pass at an alleged high rate of speed. The collision caused Woods’ Land Rover to roll over on its side. Officers arriving at the scene sensed that Woods might be impaired and summoned the sheriff’s office.

A field sobriety breathalyzer test was applied, which Woods passed. However, he refused the urine test.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said he believed the 15-time major winner was under the influence of “some type of medication or drug,”

Budensiek added that Woods “did exemplify the signs of impairment.”

Woods was released Friday night after several hours in jail.

Chamblee continued, “It’s clear that Tiger Woods has a history of pushing himself to his physical limits, beyond his physical limits. The stories are of him not needing a lot of sleep — when you sleep, your body repairs itself. He’s up at 2, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning at the gym, grinding it out all day long; it puts considerable stress on what is already a fractured and fragile body.

“To the degree that he keeps hurting himself, injuring himself, requiring surgeries … those surgeries and injuries come along with prescribed pain medication. And unless you’ve had your head in the sand for the last 20, 30 years, you can connect the dots to the pain medication and the addiction to the pain medication. Those are just generally speaking. I’m not speculating here about what was in Tiger Woods’ system.”

Woods has had past incidents with both motor vehicle accidents and driving under the influence. In 2021, his career was nearly ended after a crash in California left him with severe leg injuries.

In 2017, he was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods entered a guilty plea to the charge of reckless driving and paid a $250 fine in addition to attending DUI classes.