Van Jones: Media, Left Ignore Slaughter of Nigerian Christians Because ‘There’s a Double Standard for Jews’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones stated that there has been “almost no response from the global left and no attention from mainstream media” to the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, and that lack of response and attention is “a crime against African people, black people, and human rights.” And “there’s a double standard for Jews. That is true, no Jews, no news.”

Jones said, “[I]n Sudan, right now, which nobody has talked about, you have an Arab militia murdering people by the wheelbarrow, … in Africa, right now, it’s being overrun by Islamist terrorists, including Boko Haram, with no conversation about that at all.”

Host Bill Maher then stated, “Nigeria, this is an actual, planned genocide. They really want to kill all the Christians in that country, and they are systematically doing it.”

Jones responded, “And the fact that there’s almost no response from the global left and no attention from mainstream media is a crime against African people, black people, and human rights. I agree with that 100%. It turns out that there’s a double standard for Jews. That is true, no Jews, no news. As long as you can put the Jewish state in the conversation, it’s going to be a big conversation. If you can’t, you get no attention at all. This is a big problem.”

