Pritzker: Trump Administration Is Trying to Make Chicago a War Zone

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said the Trump administration was attempting to make Chicago a war zone to justify sending in more troops.

Pritzker said, “Instead of going after the bad guys, they’re just picking up people who are brown and black and then checking their credentials. Are you a U.S. citizen? I don’t know about you, but I don’t carry around papers that say I’m a U.S. citizen. So you can imagine people are getting detained. They’re getting arrested, U.S. citizens. And they did this, of course, when they raided a building in the middle of the night in South Shore, 130 people that were emptied out of this building. They were going after a few gang members, and instead they broke windows. They broke down doors, they ransacked the place, and there were people that were held. I mean, elderly people and children zip tied, elderly people held for three hours at a time. They are the ones that are making it a war zone.”

He continued, “They want mayhem on the ground. they want to create the war zone so that they can send in even more troops. Now they’re claiming they need 300 of Illinois National Guard. Well, we didn’t need them before they showed up.”

Pritzker added, “He’s saying that, you know, Chicago is a war zone, none of that is true. They’re just making this up. And then what do they do? They fire tear gas and smoke grenades, and they make it look like it’s a war zone.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN