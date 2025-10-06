Illinois A.G.: Only Provocation Is Coming from Feds

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) stated that “The only acts that have been provocative acts have come by the hand of ICE and Border Patrol agents” while the protests have been peaceful.

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Attorney General Raoul, though, what happens, then, in Chicago if the president invokes the Insurrection Act to send troops to Chicago?”

Raoul responded, “The same. We will go into court. There is no insurrection. There is no evidence of such, same as you’ve demonstrated in Portland. There [are] peaceful protests. The only acts that have been provocative acts have come by the hand of ICE and Border Patrol agents who have fired pepper balls and tear gas at law-abiding protesters, at journalists, and even at Chicago police officers, who have had to wipe pepper spray out of their eyes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett