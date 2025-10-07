Crockett: Voters Are Standing with Democrats — Shutdown Has ‘Backfired’ on GOP

On Tuesday, during MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed that the American people were standing with Democratic lawmakers in the ongoing government shutdown.

Crockett said, “I just talked to one of my Republican colleagues about 30 minutes ago because I was trying to find out if we were actually going to go back into session next week, as my staff is trying to plan what’s going on. But I can tell you, we actually discussed that Marjorie was flipping on this because it seems like everything that is important, this child ain’t read the bill and has no idea of what’s going on. I don’t understand why Georgia keeps sending her to D.C. but this is not the first time that she wasn’t quite clear on what damage it was that her party was ushering in. But listen, I will take her seeing the light at any point in time.”

She added, “I think that the Democrats, again, are on the right side of history. Every single time the Republicans have tried to, in some way get rid of the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare or the marketplace, it is really backfired in the most bipartisan way. And so now that the American people are paying attention and they understand why this standoff is taking place, I’m pretty confident that the American people are standing with the Democrats as it relates to what it is that we’re fighting for in this moment.”

