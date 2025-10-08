Pelosi: Nobody ‘Has Lied More to Congress than Donald Trump’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed nobody “has lied more to Congress” than President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said, “I really don’t get involved in other people’s races like the mayor of New York, that this or that. It’s up to the people in that state. And I respect their judgment and wish them well.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Nancy Pelosi, thank you so much for being here. I really appreciate it.”

Pelosi said, “Oh there is one more thing.”

Bash said, “Go ahead.”

Pelosi said, “The former head of the FBI.”

Bash inserted, “James Comey.”

Pelosi continued, “Has been accused of lying to Congress. There’s one point I want to make. And that is that there is nobody who has lied more to Congress than Donald Trump, and that’s why I tore up his speech because it was a manifesto of lies. And I said that at the time. So it’s so cute almost that he’s accusing somebody of lying to Congress.”

Bash said, “Obviously, he wasn’t under oath. It’s different.”

Pelosi said, “It doesn’t matter. He’s the president of the United States speaking to the Congress of the United States.”

Bash said, “Thank you so much, Madam Speaker. I appreciate it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN