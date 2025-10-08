Pelosi: ‘Trump Is the Worst President for Children in American History’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “the worst president for children in America’s history.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Prop 50, it’s about redistricting, it’s a ballot initiative. It’s going to be up in front of voters. And you said four weeks from yesterday. Okay. Just so people remember, because it’s maybe been a minute, what it would do is that it would get rid of the independent commission on redistricting. Democrats like yourself argue that it is an important counterbalance to what Republicans are doing, especially in Texas, which is redistricting in the middle of of the decade. Do you think it’s going to pass?”

Pelosi said, “Yes, but before I answer that question, because redistricting is about elections and I want to just make one more point about the budget and what we talked about earlier. I want to declare, Donald Trump is the worst president for children in America’s history. I always say to people, know your why, why do you want to be in politics? My why is for the children. And whether it’s the food they eat, the health care they have, the education they have, the economic security of their families, the health and well-being of the environment and safety from gun violence that he is the worst president for children. Donald Trump is the worst president for children in American history. That’s what makes the elections important.”

