GOP Sen. Moreno: We Should End Filibuster if Shutdown Continues to Open Gov’t, Address Health Care

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said that if the government shutdown continues, “I would advocate to my colleagues, let’s make this a Republican-only vote, let’s re-open the government, let’s reform health care.”

Moreno said, “Tomorrow, the Democrats can change this. They can vote — all we need is five Democrats. My point of view would be this: We have almost all Republicans on board. Maybe it’s time to think about the filibuster, we say, look, the Democrats would have done it, let’s just vote with Republicans. We’ve got 52 Republicans. Let’s go and let’s open the government. It may get to that.”

He added, “[I]f they let this keep going on, I would advocate to my colleagues, let’s make this a Republican-only vote, let’s re-open the government, let’s reform health care. Because, look, the filibuster, it’s something that’s important, it’s institutional. Look at the damages, the real damage, where they can hold this hostage, Laura, for $1.5 trillion in new spending, health care to non-citizens, re-funding USAID, abortions on demand. This is their agenda. The American people don’t support it. They want us to do our job, and maybe we do it only with Republicans.”

