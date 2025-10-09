Klavan: Here’s Why Science and Materialism Can’t Explain the Universe

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Spencer Klavan discussed science and its implications for life.

Klavan stated that, according to the quote commonly attributed to Werner Heisenberg, “[T]he first sip from the cup of science will make you an atheist, but when you drain the cup to the dregs, God is waiting for you at the bottom.” And civilization is dealing with that since scientific discoveries initially led to the belief that we don’t need God to explain the world, but now we’ve discovered things that can’t be explained by pure materialism.

