Rosie O’Donnell Goes on Anti-Trump Tirade: ‘A Liar and a Fraud and a Fake’

On Tuesday, comedian Rosie O’Donnell said on Nine Network’s “Today Show Australia” that she hated President Donald Trump because “he’s a liar and a fraud and a fake.”

O’Donnell said, “You know, what’s going on politically in the world is so overwhelming, I think to everyone. But right now, especially so, I think everyone is at a standstill of not knowing whether or not it’s time for jokes or, if we just need to get out in the streets. So it doesn’t solve everything, but it does lighten the mood. And for one hour or an hour and a half, I can do that. Now, I’m not so sure in America right now you can do that.”

Host Sarah Abo said, “Do you hate anyone more than you hate Donald Trump?”

O’Donnell said, “No.”

Abo asked, “Why do you hate him so much?”

O’Donnell said, “Well, he’s a liar and a fraud and a fake. And, if you grew up in New York, you knew that. You know, he never could get on the Forbes Richest Men in the world list because they couldn’t quantify his income because he’s such a liar. And then Mark Burnett gives him this whole entire show and sold it as truth when it was fiction and, America believed it.”

