Raskin: If Dems Win 2026 ‘We’re Going to Restore the Rule of Law’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Democrats will restore the rule of law if they win the majority in the 2026 midterms.

Host Jen Psaki said, “What actions are you looking at as the top of your list that you would like to be looking into if you find yourself as chairman of the Judiciary Committee over a year from now?”

Raskin said, “Well, we’re going to restore the rule of law. That’s the critical thing. And we are going to see to it that the Department of Justice is not implicated in fostering and promoting corruption, whether it’s dropping prosecutions for completely political reasons against people like Mayor Adams, or it’s bringing prosecutions falsely against people just for doing their jobs. You know, they have packed the Department of Justice with people who were there on January 6th, 2021, and who were lawyers for people on January 6th, the insurrectionists and, of course, Donald Trump pardoned nearly 1600 of them. So there’s been a complete corruption of the Department of Justice.”

He added, “We want to restore it because it’s the model to prosecutors all over America. I mean, do we want mayors telling district attorneys around America, go after that person or drop that prosecution? Do we want the governors of states ordering attorneys general and district attorneys to bring actions against their political opponents? That’s where we’re headed if we don’t do a complete u-turn in terms of what’s taking place in DOJ right now.”

