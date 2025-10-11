Pressley on if She’ll Back $200K Income Cap for ACA Subsidies to End Shutdown: I’m Glad We’re Holding Line

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) responded to a question on if she would support extending healthcare subsidies for more than a year, but with an income cap of around $200,000 by saying, “I’m just so glad that the Democrats are holding the line and using our leverage.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “I want to talk about possible ways this shutdown could end. Yesterday, I was speaking with Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has rejected the idea of a one-year extension on Obamacare subsidies. But there are senators now discussing the possibility of, well, maybe instead of a one-year extension, you do an extension of two or more years, but you cap eligibility at those with incomes around $200,000. What do you think about something like that?”

Pressley responded, “John, what I’m focused on right now, in this moment — and I’m just so glad that the Democrats are holding the line and using our leverage. And health care is certainly worth that fight, because it’s not a nice-to-have, it is a must-have. And what we know, is, given the impacts of the big, ugly bill, the cuts to Medicaid, it is essential that we restore those cuts. It’s essential that we save healthcare, that we make permanent those Affordable Care Act subsidies, which lowered the cost of health care, and that we re-open the government. And that’s the focus right now. But health care is not a nice-to-have, it is a must-have.”

