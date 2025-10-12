Lindsey Graham: ‘Long Way to Go’ Before Lasting Peace in Middle East

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said there was a “long way to go” before achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Do you believe that this deal will bring a lasting peace in Gaza?”

Graham said, “Well, I hope so. And I said in July. Now, what happened since July to now, basically, is that the IDF is obliterating Hamas as we know it. So hats off to Woodcock and Jared and the president. The Arabs came in unlike any time before the push to push for the ceasefire. The Israelis have accepted things they had not said before. But the ceasefire is coming. There’s a perfect storm for peace brewing in the Mideast. But whether or not Hamas will disarm or whether or not there will be control of Gaza after this ceasefire that we can all live with is a very big question. There are three pieces of the puzzle. Iran, which is the weakest they’ve been since 1979. The Arabs, which are closer to Trump than any time I can remember in the mid 80s closest to President and Israel, who trust Trump a lot. So all these things fall together.”

He added, “There will never be peace in the Mid East until you deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis because they’re proxies of Iran. But I’m excited about tomorrow. This will be a great day to get the hostages away from their bondage and their torture. And hopefully that will build to a lasting peace, but we have a long way to go. I still don’t trust Hamas any further than I can throw them.”

