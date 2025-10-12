Schweizer: Mamdani Family Is ‘Joined at the Hip’ with Qatari Royal Family

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said the family of Queens Assemblyman and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) is “joined at the hip” with the Qatari royal family.

Schweizer said, “What people have to understand is that this election for mayor in New York is really a dark echo of the 9/11 terrorist attack. And you wonder, what do I mean by that? Well, look at the family itself, the Mamdani family itself, they are joined at the hip with the royal family of Qatar, the Al Thani family. They have sent them millions of dollars, they have funded their projects. So why does this family matter? It matters because, back in 1996, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was granted sanctuary by this very royal family.”

He added, “He was given a no show job at the Ministry of Water in Qatar, and it was there that he started planning the 911 attacks. The FBI was looking for him, Mark, because he had been involved in the 1993 World Trade Center attack, as well as other terrorist attacks. So the FBI went to the royal family and said, we want this man for his involvement in terrorism. What did the family do? They hit him and helped him to escape. They tipped him off. And I would encourage a lot of people to go back and look at the statements that Louis Freeh made back in the day, saying, had they gotten, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, that would have prevented future terrorist attacks like 9/11. So this is the royal family of Qatar. Why do we care about him in the context of Mamdani? Well, first of all, there’s a financial connection that we talked about. Millions of dollars bankrolling the Mamdani family. Second of all, this same family is now on social media around the world. And what are they doing, Mark? They’re pushing Madame’s campaign. They’re pushing his policy positions. They’re pushing his poll numbers. They’re encouraging people to vote for him, to financially support him. So they’re cheerleading for him.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN