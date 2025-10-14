Booker: I’m Not Taking 2028 Presidential Run Off the Table

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said he was not ruling out running for president in 2028.

Booker said, “I was talking to just regular rank and file folks in New Jersey, and some of them Republicans who were saying, please do something to fight for us. Don’t let this happen. So the line for me is very simple, I’m not going to give my vote away unless Republicans come to the table and say, we’re going to do something to stop this nightmare that many Americans are just realizing, because they’re just starting to get their notices that they’re that their health insurance premiums are going to double or triple.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Are you running for president again?”

Booker said, “God, brother, I am running for reelection about a year from now. So please, New Jersey, I hope I’ve earned your reelection. I hope your vote to to get another six year, another term in the Senate.”

Melber asked, “But after that?”

Booker said, “I’m not taking anything off the table. Our country is in crisis. And I think all leaders should not think about a title or a position. They should look at this very moment and say, it’s time for everybody to step up and serve with devotion to our country, to fight right now when our country is facing such a threat.”

Melber said, “Well, you know, I don’t know if my legal training is up to these linguistic center, but not off the table is the road to on the table. So we’ll check in with you down that road.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN