Grenell: Abbas, His Team ‘Failed’ in Palestine We’ll Need Region to ‘Come Forward’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell discussed the next step for Palestinians after the initial phase of the peace deal in the Middle East and stated that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and “his entire team” have “failed the Palestinian people.” And “When you have a failed state, you absolutely have to have people around, in the region, come forward.”

Host Rob Schmitt asked, “Next step, equally as difficult, though, how do you, Ric, govern 2 million Palestinians who hate the Jews and also are going to live inside of the borders of Israel? How do you do that?”

Grenell answered, “Well, look, Mahmoud Abbas, who’s the leader of the Palestinians, was elected, in 2005, to a five-year term. We know that he has failed, his entire team has failed the Palestinian people. And so, what you saw today from President Trump is bringing the entire region together. That is the key here. When you have a failed state, you absolutely have to have people around, in the region, come forward. And President Trump said it best, this is the wealthiest group of people we have in the world. More than 50% of the world’s GDP was literally sitting together. And President Trump was saying, we are going to build Gaza. It’s not even a rebuild. Remember, it is devastated. So, you have to start over and build Gaza.”

