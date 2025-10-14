‘Scary’: Tish James Delivers Unhinged Speech at Mamdani Rally

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Letitia James speaking at a rally for Zohran Mamdani.

Marlow stated, “It’s not scary if they don’t have numbers, which they don’t…nationally” even if they do in Manhattan.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo