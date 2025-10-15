Dem Sen. Kim: Trump ‘Is Absolutely Going After the Fundamentals of Our Constitution’

Wednesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump was attacking the “fundamentals of our Constitution.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “You’ve worked in the national security space. You’re now in the Senate, you’ve campaigned across New Jersey. I started the show kind of talking about all of the different things that the Trump administration appears to be doing, in my view, to make it harder for people to participate in the process. Military in the streets, fighting, you know, against voting rights. How do you see this? And how concerned are you about what they’re going to try to do before the midterm election?”

Kim said, “Well, I’m very concerned about this. You know, I think this is an incredibly dangerous moment when I look at what’s happening. What we see right now is we don’t have three functioning branches of government right now. We have one branch of government that is trying to dominate the other branches of government and make them subservient to his will, you know, and that is a danger. He is absolutely going after the fundamentals of our Constitution on the eve of our 250th anniversary as a country. I hope that the American people see that, and I hope that they recognize what is at stake and why this is so important for us to stand up against.”

