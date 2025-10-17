CNN Panelist Jennifer Welch: ‘Red State’ White People ‘Test the Racist Water All the Time’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsnight,” podcaster Jennifer Welch said “white people” in red states “test the racist water” while discussing a Young Republican leaked group chat.

Wednesday on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” Vice President JD Vance said, “I’m 41 years old. I have three kids. You know, I grew up in a different world, right? Where not most of the stupid things that I did when I was a teenager and a young adult, they’re not on the internet. Like I’m going to tell my kids, especially my boys, don’t put things on the internet. Like, be careful with what you post. If you put something in a group chat, assume that some scumbag is going to leak it in an effort to try to cause you harm or cause your family harm.”

Welch said, “JD Vance is married to a brown woman. He has mixed race children and that is his response to this horrible racism. It’s beyond locker room talk. I’m a white woman that has lived in a red state my entire life, and I can tell you when I’m around white people, they test the racist water. They test it on people like you all, all the time. And they’ll try to say off-color things, I put my hand up, it absolutely happens. And you’re fortunate that maybe you haven’t experienced it.”

