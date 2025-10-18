Maher: Trump Stood with Israel More Than Other Administrations, That Worked

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the Trump administration backed Israel in a way other administrations hadn’t and didn’t make Palestine the center of the Middle East peace process, and that worked.

Maher said, “I am not going to hide my admiration for somebody who did this differently than anybody else did and said, without apology, I’m with Israel. You know what, there’s only one country in this whole equation — and this is where America, I think, fell down in the past, we tried to be even-Steven, it wasn’t — there’s only one country that’s a democracy. There’s only one country that prizes life over the sort of cult of death. There’s only one country where you’d actually want to live, quite frankly, if you were living in the Middle East. So, let’s throw our lot in with them, the country that actually shares our values.”

Later, he added, “And he said, look, we’ve always put Palestine itself at the center of this…which is never, let’s be honest, an actual country. Okay, he said, we’re going to make deals with the actual countries. There are some actual countries there, like Saudi Arabia and like Bahrain and like Morocco and all the other [countries], United Arab Emirates, we’re going to deal with them. And you know what? They were waiting for someone to do that, because the Arabs, more than anybody, knew this was bullshit. They could have made Palestine its own country from 1948 to 1967 when they had it, and they didn’t. So, they know who was bullshitting more than anybody. It’s amazing, the Jews like him and the Arabs like him. That’s quite a hat trick.”

