Bernie Sanders: Republican’s Are ‘Fomenting Hatred’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared Republicans were “fomenting hatred” with their comments on the recent “No Kings” protests.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Mike Johnson was calling it a hate America rally. Trump called protesters whacked out an put out that video dumping sewage on them coming on the heels of White House press secretary who said Democrats main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. I’m so old I remember when they had a cow over Hillary Clinton calling some of Trump supporters deplorables, but somehow calling Democrats Hamas, illegal aliens, and violent criminals is okay. Do you think this is performative or do you think this is actually how they feel about their fellow Americans who happen to be Democrats?”

Sanders said, “I think they are fomenting hatred. When you have the Speaker of the House say this is a hate America rally. Why do people come out? They came out to defend the Constitution of the United States, to defend the basic freedoms. To say to Donald Trump, you know what, you cannot send the military into Portland, Oregon. You cannot take people off the street with masked men, throw them into vans, and deport them to South Sudan. You can’t go after the media, to intimidate the media, to intimidate law firms, to intimidate universities. That is not what this country’s about.”

He added, “Millions of men and women throughout the history of this country, going way back when, have put their lives on the line to defend freedom and freedom means you disagree with me, that’s fine. You want to run against me, that’s called democracy. But we will not give more and more power to one person who in many minds is a megalomaniac, a pathological lair. That is not what this country is about and that is what the No Kings rally was, to my mind, saying.”

