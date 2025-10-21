Mark Kelly: Trump Administration Drug Boat Strikes Likely ‘Violating the Law’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said the U.S. military strikes on alleged drug boats seemed to be “violating the law.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Does this reporting that we’re now getting change anything to your mind about either the moral or legal justification for these strikes?”

Kelly said, “It’s more information that I think reinforces a lot of the holes we’ve seen in the administration’s story on this. We got a brief a couple of weeks ago on the first 3 or 4 strikes. And I got to say, the administration, the Department of Defense was just tying itself in knots trying to explain what the legal justification was for these kinetic strikes on these boats.”

He added, “With Pete Hegseth as the head of the Department of Defense you know, they’re doing things that are forget about being outside the norms, they seem to be violating the law. And they have a president that just doesn’t seem to care and is conducting himself in a way that is putting service members at greater risk. Now we’re flying B-52s along the coast of Venezuela talking about regime change. How often is regime change worked out well for the United States, whether it’s in Vietnam, Cuba, Iraq or Afghanistan, it puts American lives at risk. This is not making us more safe. It’s having the opposite effect.”

